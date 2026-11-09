November 09, 2026 12:16 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor flaunts sindoor look, obliges fan requests for selfies

Kareena Kapoor flaunts sindoor look, obliges fan requests for selfies

Mumbai, November 9 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor on the occasion of Diwali, stepped out in a graceful festive look, sporting sindoor and also warmly obliged requests from photographers and fans for selfies and pictures.

In a video on social media, Kareena looked elegant in a traditional green outfit paired with a contrasting red dupatta. She completed the look with a small red bindi, statement earrings and a neatly placed streak of sindoor in her hair parting.

The actress was seen smiling and posing for the cameras as she graciously acknowledged the paparazzi and fans around her.

Kareena had previously embraced the sindoor look at the wedding of cousin Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani in Mumbai in February 2025. For the wedding festivities, she looked stunning in a red embroidered saree, which she paired with an emerald necklace and a traditional streak of sindoor.

The actress, off late, has also been making headlines with her festive appearances this Diwali season.

On the personal front, Kareena recently celebrated Diwali with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, sister Karisma Kapoor. She shared a series of heartwarming pictures from the gathering, including a touching moment of her son Taimur hugging his grandfather.

The actress has also been enjoying a good amount of attention on social media in recent weeks following her appearance with Saif Ali Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show.

The couple's chemistry has got fans referring to them as one of Bollywood's most loved and enduring couples. Kareena and Saif have also appeared together on Koffee With Karan, where their candid exchanges and comfortable equations continued to charm viewers.

–IANS

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