Simbu to jointly sing a song with Sai Abhyankar in #STR49

Chennai, May 22 (IANS) Actor Silambarasan has now disclosed that he will be singing a song with young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar in his upcoming film that is being directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan.

The film, which is tentatively being referred to as #STR49, has Sai Abhyankkar also scoring music for it.

Speaking at an event, Silambarasan, who is also called Simbu, said, "Sai Abhyankkar has already delivered three songs. There is a love song in the film and there is a plan for us to sing the song together."

The actor went on to say, "I generally don't look to glorify my work or my films. But in this film, all three songs that he has delivered to us are bound to make a huge impact."

It may be recalled that it was Silambarasan who had welcomed Sai Abhyankkar to the team of #STR49. The actor had taken to his X timeline to greet Sai Abhyankkar on Tamil New Year's Day. "Starting this new chapter with music and fresh energy. Welcoming @SaiAbhyankkar on board! #STR49,” he had then said.

Sai Abhyankkar, who is just 20 years old, is turning out to be the next big sensation in music. The youngster shot to limelight after his independent single, ‘Katchi Sera’, went viral on social media. It did not take long for Tamil film directors to spot the young talent and soon, Sai had a list of big films that he was working on.

Already, he has been roped in to score music for Suriya’s 45th film. He also has been signed to score music for Pradeep Ranganathan’s next film with Mythri Movie Makers. More importantly, he will be composing music for Allu Arjun’s upcoming magnum opus that is being directed by Atlee, better known as AA22XA6. Now, he has been entrusted with the task of whipping up music for Simbu’s upcoming film as well.

Well known production house Dawn Pictures is producing #STR49. A poster released by the makers of the film had Simbu folding his hands behind his back. In it, he is seen holding a text book that has the title Engineering Materials and Mettalurgy and inside it is a knife with blood on it.

The poster also released a caption that read ‘The Most Wanted Student’.

