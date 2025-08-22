August 22, 2025 1:17 AM हिंदी

MP: LoP Singhar takes 'Makhan Chor' jibe at CM Yadav over rising corruption and crime

MP: LoP Singhar takes 'Makhan Chor' jibe at CM Yadav over rising corruption and crime

Bhopal, Aug 21 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar, on Thursday, took a jibe at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, saying that when the state is witnessing rise in "corruption" and "crime", the latter was talking about renaming history and 'Krishna Leela' story.

Addressing a gathering of Congress workers in Dhar district, LoP Singhar launched a targeted scathing attack at Chief Minister Yadav, highlighting the irregularities in various recruitment exams for the state government employees and atrocities against tribals and farmers in the state.

"Madhya Pradesh is becoming a new hub of drug business, and law and order getting deteriorated day by day despite the Home department is being headed by the Chief Minister. But he (Chief Minister) seems more interested in changing history and Krishna Leela story," the Congress leader said.

"We accept that Lord Krishna wasn't a 'makhan chore' and we respect religious faith. But this BJP government is formed after "vote theft", LoP Singhar said while addressing the Congress workers in a meeting organised by newly appointed Dhar district Congress president Swatantra Joshi.

He made this remark responding to Chief Minister Yadav's statement that the state government would launch a social awareness campaign aimed at removing the "Makahan Chore" tag traditionally associated with Lord Krishna.

Singhar, who cornered the BJP-pled state government on various issues, especially on farmers and tribals during the Monsoon session which concluded recently, alleged that the state government lied in Assembly and gave incorrect data in an attempt to hide its failure.

Meanwhile, talking about the appointment of district presidents of Congress in Madhya Pradesh, the LoP said the party's Central leadership has surprised many leaders with its decision.

"Many of them (Congress leaders) are still shocked," he said, without mentioning any name.

Lauding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, LoP Singhar said that the former has set a momentum for change in Madhya Pradesh, and the selection of district presidents is an evidence of it.

"Ground level party workers, who are committed to the Congress, have been appointed as district presidents. It is the beginning of a change," he added.

--IANS

pd/khz

LATEST NEWS

Bengaluru Blasters climb to top of table with 7-wicket win over Shivamogga Lions in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium in Mysore on Thursday. Photo credit: KSCA

Maharaja Trophy: Bengaluru Blasters climb to top of table with 7-wicket win over Shivamogga Lions

West Delhi Lions edge out Central Delhi Kings in last-over thriller in Season 2 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: DDCA

DPL Season 2: West Delhi Lions edge Central Delhi Kings in last-over thriller

Kiraak Hyderabad clinch Season 2 title after epic win over Rohtak Rowdies in the final of the Pro Panja League in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Photo credit: Pro Panja League

Pro Panja League: Kiraak Hyderabad clinch Season 2 title after epic win over Rohtak Rowdies in the final

Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic in same half of draw; Sinner plays Kopriva in the US Open tennis championship as the men's singles draw is revealed in New York on Thursday. Photo credit: ATP file photo

US Open: Alcaraz, Djokovic in same half of draw; Sinner plays Kopriva

MP: LoP Singhar takes 'Makhan Chor' jibe at CM Yadav over rising corruption and crime

MP: LoP Singhar takes 'Makhan Chor' jibe at CM Yadav over rising corruption and crime

‘Massive conspiracy’: Tej Pratap Yadav vows to expose five families tomorrow

‘Massive conspiracy’: Tej Pratap Yadav vows to expose five families tomorrow

UP Yoddhas unveil new jersey, name Sumit Sangwan as captain ahead of Season 12 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Thursday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas unveil new jersey ahead of Season 12; Sumit Sangwan named captain

Bihar: 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' reaches Munger; Tejashwi, Rahul slam CM Nitish Kumar, ECI

Bihar: 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' reaches Munger; Tejashwi, Rahul slam CM Nitish Kumar, ECI

ABCD formula gains traction as India-China seek strategic reset before SCO summit

ABCD formula gains traction as India-China seek strategic reset before SCO summit

Om Raut says Asian Renaissance is around the corner

Om Raut says Asian Renaissance is around the corner