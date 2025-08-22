PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas unveil new jersey ahead of Season 12; Sumit Sangwan named captain

Lucknow, Aug 21 (IANS) UP Yoddhas unveiled their new jersey on Thursday in a special event, marking the start of their preparations for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 12. The team have appointed Sumit Sangwan as captain and Ashu Singh as vice-captain — two players who have been part of the team setup since Season 7.

Head coach Jasveer Singh echoed the sentiments, saying, “We have built a squad that balances experience with exciting new talent. The focus has been on giving our young players the confidence to play with freedom, while the senior members provide guidance and stability. We are preparing well and are confident of a strong season ahead.”

Newly appointed skipper and defensive stalwart Sumit Sangwan expressed his pride in leading the side. “It is an honour to lead the team in Season 12. The team has shown immense faith in me, and I want to repay that by delivering strong performances on the mat. We have a tight-knit group, and with the support of our fans, we are determined to make this season memorable.”

The Yoddhas have retained 13 players from last season to keep their core intact, while adding key signings from the auction. Six players from Yuva Yoddhas — the developmental side — have also been promoted to the senior squad. The academy setup has continued to play a crucial role in grooming young kabaddi talent from across Uttar Pradesh.

“Our philosophy has always been about consistency and positive energy in the team environment. We believe in providing opportunities to young talent and building squads with a long-term vision. As we step into the new season, we will continue to carry that positive mindset and our unwavering commitment forward,” said Satyam Trivedi, CEO of the team’s management group.

The team will open their campaign against Telugu Titans on August 30 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.

