ABCD formula gains traction as India-China seek strategic reset before SCO summit

New Delhi, Aug 21(IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit later this month, a high-level conference held in New Delhi on Thursday called for a strategic reset in India-China relations.

Eminent diplomats, military leaders, and policy experts gathered at the India International Centre for the event titled SCO Summit & Resetting India-China Relations, jointly organised by the Chintan Research Foundation and the Centre for Global India Insights.

The conference featured a keynote address by Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong, who struck an optimistic tone about the future of bilateral ties.

“The development of China and India has not been completely smooth, but friendship and cooperation have always been the main theme. There might be challenges, but unity and cooperation are our only options,” he said, underscoring the new momentum in diplomatic engagement. Shishir Priyadarshi, President of Chintan Research Foundation and former WTO director, highlighted the significance of PM Modi’s upcoming visit, calling it “a pivotal moment in one of the most consequential bilateral relationships in the region.”

He proposed the “ABCD” framework for future engagement: Acceptability, Building blocks, Confidence Building Measures, and Dialogue. Manish Chand, CEO of the Centre for Global India Insights, emphasised the urgency of fostering positive ties in a fragmented global order.

“India and China must widen the arc of convergence through Culture, Creativity, and Commerce,” he said, advocating for stronger people-to-people connections.

Ambassador (Retd.) Venkatesh Varma, Member of the National Security Advisory Board, stressed that multi-polarity must be achieved through negotiation, not antagonism.

Former Army Chief Gen MM Naravane noted that India has consistently sought peaceful relations with China and welcomed recent initiatives aimed at improving ties. Veteran China expert Ambassador (Retd.)

Neelam Sabharwal reminded the audience of the historical strategic partnership between the two nations, urging both sides to manage differences and build on shared global positions, such as climate action.

A concept note circulated at the event called for mutual respect and sensitivity to each other’s core concerns, stating that the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025 presents an opportunity to forge a new model of peaceful coexistence and mutual empowerment.

With PM Modi’s visit to China for the SCO Summit scheduled for August 31 - September 1, the conference served as a timely platform to recalibrate the narrative from rivalry to partnership - one that could shape the trajectory of Asia’s future.

--IANS

sktr/dan