Lil Nas X charged with battery, misdemeanor

Los Angeles, Aug 22 (IANS) American rapper Lil Nas X is looking at a legally tough time. The rapper has been booked in a Los Angeles county jail after he was arrested on allegations of assaulting a police officer.

On Thursday (Pacific Standard Time), officers responded to reports of a man "nude in the street" in the 1100 block of Ventura Boulevard, reports 'People' magazine.

The suspect has been confirmed as the 'Industry Baby' singer, and he went on to allegedly “batter an officer, so he was booked for battery on a (peace officer)”, the spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police said.

As per 'People', following the arrest, Lil Nas X, 26, was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been discharged and put through the booking process. The booking report indicates that he was charged with a misdemeanor and booked at 11:22 a.m.

Hours after the arrest, TMZ published photos that appeared to show the singer walking down the 1100 block of Ventura Boulevard , around 4 a.m. wearing only underwear and boots.

The outlet also reported that multiple calls were made to law enforcement to report a possible overdose, though the spokesperson was unable to confirm.

Lil Nas X's latest release was an EP titled Days Before Dreamboy, which included previously released singles “Light Again!," "Hotbox" and "Big Dummy!"

In April, the "Old Town Road" singer (born Montero Hill) shared a video to Instagram taken from a hospital bed. At the time, he said he was suffering from facial paralysis.

He later said he was doing OK and asked fans to "stop being sad" for him: "Imma look funny for a lil bit but that’s it", he wrote.

--IANS

aa/