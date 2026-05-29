May 30, 2026 12:49 AM हिंदी

Sikkim orchids in global spotlight after PM Modi gifted them to Norwegian counterpart

Sikkim orchids in global spotlight after PM Modi gifted them to Norwegian counterpart (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic gesture, during his recent visit to Norway, has brought global attention to the rich biodiversity and traditional craftsmanship of Sikkim.

PM Modi gifted Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store a 'pressed Orchid painting' and orchid paperweights crafted from real orchids and ferns collected from the mist-covered valleys of Sikkim.

The orchid-based products are being seen as a symbol of India’s cultural and ecological diplomacy, as the move has opened new opportunities for local farmers, artisans and orchid growers in Sikkim.

These flowers used in the special gift were developed and preserved at the National Research Centre for Orchids in Gangtok.

Shankar Prasad Das, the institute director, told IANS that the gesture has become a matter of pride for Sikkim as it highlighted India’s biodiversity before the world.

Das says that PM Modi’s gifts to global counterparts reflected India’s cultural and ecological diplomacy, while also strengthening the “Vocal for Local” vision by taking region-specific products to an international audience.

And, its impact is already visible on the ground, at least in Sikkim.

Officials said that the visitors' footfall at the orchid centre has increased by nearly 300 to 400 per cent after the Prime Minister’s gifting the orchids to Norway PM.

Local artists, orchid growers and artisans are also seeing new possibilities for commercial opportunities, linked to orchid-based handicrafts and decorative products.

Experts believe orchid cultivation could become a major income source for farmers in the Northeast. The institute estimates that these plants may help generate nearly Rs 25 to 30 crore in collective income for farming families over the next few years.

Globally, the orchid trade is estimated at nearly 700 million US dollars; however, India’s share remains limited.

The recent diplomatic gesture has however, done more than just promoting flowers — it has projected the state’s identity, craftsmanship and biodiversity onto the world stage.

From local greenhouses in Sikkim to the global diplomatic stage, orchids from the Himalayan state are now emerging as a new symbol of India’s soft power and cultural identity.

--IANS

mr/dan

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