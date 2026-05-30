May 30, 2026 4:11 AM हिंदी

Paul McCartney reveals his former and current favourite The Beatles member

Paul McCartney reveals his former and current favourite The Beatles member

Los Angeles, May 30 (IANS) The Beatles legend Paul McCartney has shared the names of his favorite members of the Beatles. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member, 83, opened up about his current and former favorite member of the ‘Hey Jude’ band between himself, Ringo Starr, George Harrison and John Lennon.

He said, "Favorite Beatle? Well, there’s only one left. Now, it’s Ringo. During the Beatles, I think we all used to look up to John”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He said in a new interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg on Chicken Shop Date, “He was like the leader even though there wasn’t officially a leader of the group. And he was very witty, and he was great to have in the group. I think all of us might have said John was our favorite”.

Elsewhere in the interview, he told a funny story about encountering a woman who performs a certain Beatles song at a retirement home.

He continued, “I’ve got a song, ‘When I’m 64,’ an old Beatles song, and I had this old lady come up to me once. She said, ‘You know, I do one of your songs.’ She said, ‘I work at an old people’s home’”.

He further mentioned, "She said, ‘I do one of your songs.’ I said, ‘Oh, yeah, but which one?’ She said, 'When I’m 64.' She said, ‘But I had to change the words ‘cause that’s too young for my people. So, I had to change it to when I’m 84’”.

As per ‘People’, The singer-songwriter released his 20th solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, on Friday, May 29. The project features a duet with Ringo Starr titled ‘Home to Us’.

Earlier, Paul McCartney lauded John Lennon. Paul described John’s song ‘Imagine’ as a “beautiful vision” that remains painfully relevant amid continuing global conflict.

The 83-year-old The Beatles icon discussed his late former bandmate’s 1971 peace anthem, as he reflected on his friendship and creative partnership with John while promoting his latest album and selecting 10 songs that shaped his life and career.

--IANS

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