BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for 'deliberate misquotation' on NEET paper leak issue

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member, Sudhanshu Trivedi launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of deliberately misquoting the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in connection with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduation (NEET-UG) examination paper leak controversy.

Trivedi said on Friday that while the Solicitor General clearly mentioned in court that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally concerned and supervising the "Paper Leak Issue", Rahul Gandhi conveniently omitted the word "Issue" to create confusion.

In a strongly-worded post on social media platform X, the BJP Spokesperson added, "The problem with Rahul Gandhi is that, until now, he was unable to comprehend the 'Issue'; now, he is unable to even read the word 'Issue' itself."

He described the Congress leader's approach as "clueless, issueless, and shameless".

Trivedi emphasised that the NDA government under Prime Minister Modi remains fully vigilant on the NEET paper leak matter.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally extremely sensitive to this matter and is maintaining a strict vigil," he asserted.

He accused the Opposition of indulging in "low-level shamelessness" by selectively editing statements to mislead the public and create a false narrative.

The BJP leader also targeted Rahul Gandhi with a stinging poetic verse in Hindi, saying: "Gandhi ne jise mehnaton, kar-kar ke banaya, Rahul ne us party ki, maachis laga ke rakh di. Kya kaha gaya, aur, jaane kya usne bataya, Qasid ne to paigham ki, maachis laga ke rakh di. (The party that Mahatma Gandhi built -- through sheer toil and sweat -- Rahul Gandhi has reduced it to ashes, Setting it ablaze with a matchstick.)"

Trivedi questioned Rahul Gandhi's selective interpretation, asking, "What was actually said? And what did he go on to claim?"

He alleged that the Congress leader has destroyed the very essence of the original message through propaganda and misquotation.

The remarks come amid growing political heat over the NEET-UG examination irregularities.

The Union government has repeatedly assured strict action against those involved in the NEET paper leak, while the Opposition has accused it of failing to control the crisis affecting lakhs of students across the country.

Sudhanshu Trivedi's sharp criticism reflects the BJP's aggressive counter-offensive against Congress allegations.

He said that the Narendra Modi government is committed to upholding the sanctity of examinations and delivering justice to students.

This latest political exchange highlights the intensifying war of words between the ruling BJP and the Congress over one of the most sensitive issues concerning India's youth ahead of key political developments.

--IANS

sktr/khz