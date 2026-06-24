Sikh couple's killing represents disturbing manifestation of extremist thinking in Pakistan: Report

Islamabad, June 24 (IANS) The brutal murder of elderly Sikh couple Jagan Nath and Ashawanti, who served as caretakers of a gurdwara in Mardan, a city in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has once again underscored the persistent concerns over the safety and security of minorities in the country, according to a latest report.

The most troubling aspect of the case is the allegation that the arrested suspect, Sher Shah, said he committed the murders to "earn paradise". If verified, the crime represents not just a criminal act but a disturbing manifestation of extremist thinking that invokes religious narratives to justify hatred and violence, as per the report in 'Khalsa Vox'.

It further highlighted that Pakistan has long attempted to position itself as a protector of Sikhs and other religious minorities. Initiatives such as the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and efforts to preserve various gurdwaras were used to project an image of religious tolerance and respect for minority rights. However, the situation on the ground tells a different story, casting a shadow over these claims.

"On the one hand, Pakistan invites Sikh devotees from around the world to visit historic gurdwaras located within its borders, portraying itself as respectful of Sikh sentiments. On the other hand, it has repeatedly failed to uphold the sanctity of that faith and trust. A striking example emerged during the martyrdom anniversary of the fifth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji, when pilgrims who had arrived for religious observances were reportedly taken on buses under the pretext of a city tour and instead left at a Sufi music event," the report detailed.

"The incident deeply hurt the sentiments of Sikhs across the world. It is difficult to ignore the possibility that such an episode may have involved elements within the Pakistani administration or intelligence apparatus. Notably, representatives of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee reportedly did not fall prey to this arrangement," it added.

The report noted that although Pakistan extends invitations to Sikhs from around the world to visit its historic gurdwaras, recurring concerns over heightened monitoring of pilgrims, curbs on movement, and the holding of "controversial cultural events" continue to raise questions.

The absence of transparency and sensitivity towards religious sentiments in such incidents, it said, erodes trust between communities and nations.

"Pakistan's challenge extends far beyond restoring gurdwaras or issuing visas to foreign pilgrims. The real test lies in whether religious minorities living within the country feel safe, equal, and able to exercise their rights without fear. If even the caretakers of religious sites cannot feel secure, the situation should concern any civilised society," the report stressed.

Earlier, condemning the incident, a leading minority rights organisation, Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM), said that the killings were an assault on the fragile assurances of safety for the country's religious minorities.

"This was not merely an attack on two individuals; it was an attack on the fragile promise of safety for religious minorities in Pakistan. Authorities have described it as a 'targeted attack,' but such language has become routine, almost mechanical, in the face of repeated violence. What remains unchanged is the pattern: minority victims, unguarded religious spaces, unidentified assailants, and investigations that rarely deliver justice. From Peshawar in 2022 to Mardan today, the cycle continues with alarming predictability," the VOPM stated.

Meanwhile, Sahib Singh, a Sikh elder from Peshawar, said, "The daylight double homicide has spread panic among the community."

Speaking to the Union of Catholic Asian (UCA) News, Singh said that the incident took place on the first day of Muharram "when security is supposed to be tightened to prevent sectarian violence."

He said the apparent security lapse sparks questions about policing in Mardan district, where Christians, Hindus, and Sikhs are minorities among a population of 2.7 million, over 99.5 per cent of whom are Muslim.

--IANS

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