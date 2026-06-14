Sikandar Kher says 'I love you the most' in a special birthday wish for mom Kirron Kher

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Actor Sikandar Kher expressed his unconditional love for his mother Kirron Kher in a special birthday post as she turned a year older on Sunday.

Posting a happy picture of the 'Devdas' actress on his official Instagram handle, Sikandar wrote, "Happy birthday Maa ! To good health and this smile always .. I love you the most in the world ! God bless you (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Earlier today, Kirron's husband and veteran actor Anupam Kher also wished his better half with an adorable post on social media.

Wishing Kirron happiness and health, Anupam decided to look back at their 52 year journey together, during which he has known her as an admirror, as a friend and also as a husband.

The 'Khosla Ka Ghosla!' actor penned on the photo-sharing app, "Dearest Kirron, Happy Birthday to you. May God bless you with all the happiness in the world, and a long, healthy and peaceful life."

"I have known you for almost 52 years now!! Many of those years as an admirer, many as a friend, and almost 41 years as a husband. Life teaches us many lessons. The fascinating thing about learning is that it happens silently. You often discover what you have learned from a person many years later. And when I look back, I realize how much I have learned from you—not through words, but through the way you have lived your life," he further wrote.

Admiring Kirron for her strength and integrity, Anupam went on to add, "Thank you for being in my life, for your strength, your integrity, your friendship, and for simply being you. We will have a wonderful birthday together. Love and prayers always!!."

For the unaware, Sikandar is Kirron's son from her first marriage to Gautam Berry. After separating from him, she tied the knot with Anupam in 1985.

--IANS

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