‘Sign or hell will break loose’: Trump to Hamas on Gaza 'peace' deal

Washington, Oct 3 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has given an ultimatum to Hamas to sign his Gaza peace plan by Sunday or “all hell will break loose.”

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump posted, “An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time. Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas,” he said.

He threatened that Hamas members would be targeted and killed if they refused to agree to his plan and asked Palestinians to “immediately leave” the warzone.

“As retribution for the October 7th attack on civilisation, more than 25,000 Hamas “soldiers” have already been killed. Most of the rest are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, “GO,” for their lives to be quickly extinguished. As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed. I am asking that all innocent Palestinians immediately leave this area of potentially great future death for safer parts of Gaza. Everyone will be well cared for by those that are waiting to help,” claimed the US President.

Trump on Tuesday had expressed confidence that he would be able to end the war in Gaza, saying that he “got it settled” and “going to get that done.”

“We got it, I think, settled. We’ll see. Hamas has to agree. If they don’t, it’s going to be very tough on them, but it is what it is. But all of the Arab nations, Muslim Nations have agreed. Israel has agreed. Amazing thing, it just came together,” Trump said while addressing more than 800 senior military officers in Virginia.

Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza outlines the establishment of a temporary technocratic government, with Israel pledging not to annex the Strip and ensuring that no residents are forced to leave.

The agreement also calls for an immediate end to the war if accepted, with all captives, both alive and deceased, returned within 72 hours.

Trump on Tuesday had said he would wait for “three or four days” for Hamas to accept the proposal.

The war in Gaza began almost two years ago, when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. Around 48 people are believed to remain in captivity, and about 20 are thought to be alive.

