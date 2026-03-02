Protests over Khamenei’s death continue in Gilgit-Baltistan, curfew imposed

Islamabad, March 2 (IANS) Widespread demonstrations in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) over the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei entered the second day on Monday as people in large numbers continued their protest with arson and violence across the region.

At least 11 people have died in the Skardu district of PoGB after security officials opened fire on the protesters as they vandalised and torched a UN office.

In view of the situation, the local administration has imposed a curfew and sought the deployment of the army after widespread unrest erupted in the region.

According to local media reports, in Gilgit and Skardu, angry mobs set fire to the offices of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP).

During the violence, several other buildings, including the government offices, were damaged, including a school, the office of the Superintendent of Police, and the Agha Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) office, the leading daily Ary News reported.

In response to the escalating tensions, Ghulam Hasan, an official of the PoGB administration, issued a notification announcing the imposition of a curfew and requesting military assistance.

The notification stated that in view of the fragile law and order situation following large-scale protests over the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, there were concerns that unrest could intensify, particularly in the districts of Gilgit and Skardu.

"It is therefore requested that Pakistan Army troops be deployed in District Gilgit and Skardu and that a curfew be imposed immediately for an initial period of three days (March 2, 3 and 4) to prevent any untoward incidents and protect human life and property in the aforementioned districts," the notification stated.

Inspector General of Police Gilgit-Baltistan, Akbar Nasir, said in a video statement that, along with the army, personnel from the police, Rangers, and Frontier Corps (FC) will remain deployed in affected areas.

He added that the curfew would be relaxed only for funeral prayers and burial rites on humanitarian grounds.

The IGP further clarified that only local residents of Gilgit would be permitted to attend funerals, while individuals from outside the city or other districts would not be allowed to participate.

Violent protests took place outside the US Consulate General in Karachi and Lahore, and calls for demonstrations at the US Embassy in Islamabad and Consulate General Peshawar were also made on Sunday.

The US Embassy has advised American citizens in Pakistan to monitor local news and observe good personal security practices.

Meanwhile, at least 23 protesters were killed in clashes across Pakistan, including 10 outside the US consulate in Karachi, and 11 people in the Skardu district of PoGB, while two were killed in Islamabad, reports leading Pakistani daily, The Express Tribune.

Visuals circulating on social media showed doors and windows of the US Consulate in Karachi smashed and set on fire, and chaotic scenes outside the consulate premises, with demonstrators damaging property and clashing with security personnel.

Protesters were seen breaking windows and attacking the guard area with sticks, prompting a forceful response from law enforcement agencies.

--IANS

jk/sd/