Dimple Kapadia: ‘Jab Khuli Kitaab’ felt like a project where all my boxes were ticked

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) The makers of ‘Jab Khuli Kitaab’ on Monday unveiled its trailer, offering a heartfelt, humorous, and refreshingly honest glimpse into one of the most poignant portrayals of mature love on screen. Actress Dimple Kapdia, who plays a key character, said that the film felt like a project where all her boxes were ticked.

Dimple on playing Anusuya said: “Jab Khuli Kitaab truly felt like a project where all my boxes were ticked — a beautiful story, the opportunity to work with Pankaj Kapur, and to be directed by Saurabh ji, all while basking in the beauty and divine energy of the mountains.”

She added that Anusuya is written with such depth and honesty that it was a joy to explore her many shades.

Dimple shared: “What drew me to her is the simplicity of intention — she isn’t trying to break her marriage; she’s trying to be honest within it. That kind of honesty, especially after decades together, requires immense emotional courage. It feels great to portray such a nuanced character.”

Written and directed by Saurabh Shukla, the film delves into the emotional complexities of a five-decade-long marriage disrupted by a truth long buried in silence.

The trailer offers a window into the quiet, familiar world of Gopal played by Pankaj Kapur and Anusuya, a couple bound by 50 years of shared routines, memories, and silent understanding. Their seemingly peaceful life takes an unexpected turn when Anusuya reveals a long-buried secret, shaking the very core of their relationship.

Struggling to come to terms with the revelation, Gopal finds himself torn between heartbreak and dignity, eventually choosing to pursue divorce.

Talking about his character Gopal, Pankaj said, “What makes Jab Khuli Kitaab truly special is Saurabh Shukla’s vision. It’s rare to find a filmmaker who chooses to shine a spotlight on older, mature love — and to do it with such honesty, humour, and tenderness.”

He said that Saurabh has crafted a narrative that is not only refreshing but deeply real.

“He reminds us that love doesn’t fade with age; it evolves, it complicates, it bruises, and it heals. It was a rewarding challenge to portray a man rediscovering love in the most unexpected way; I’m grateful to be part of a story that treats this stage of life with such dignity, authenticity, and emotional depth,” shared Pankaj.

The story leads them to a young lawyer, played by Aparshakti Khurana, where difficult conversations begin to unravel years of unspoken emotions, lingering pain, and buried affection. As memories resurface and truth come to light, the trailer unfolds as a moving and nuanced portrayal of love tested by time.

Aparshakti added, “My character becomes the unlikely mirror through which Gopal and Anusuya begin to confront their past. The generational gap creates moments that are both comic and emotionally revealing. What I love most is how the film handles forgiveness and connection with such lightness, yet such depth. It’s a rare story.”

Jab Khuli Kitaab will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on March 6.

