New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Former India captain Rohit Sharma reflected on the important moments that have shaped the exciting rivalry between India and Pakistan since the ICC T20 World Cup began in 2007, describing the inaugural final as his favourite T20 World Cup fixture against the Asian rivals.

'Nothing can beat that': Rohit picks 2007 final vs Pakistan as his favourite T20 WC match

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Former India captain Rohit Sharma reflected on the important moments that have shaped the exciting rivalry between India and Pakistan since the tournament began, describing the 2007 final as his favourite T20 World Cup fixture against the Asian rivals.

Until the recent 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup fixtures, Rohit Sharma, the ambassador for this edition, participated in every India–Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup. From his debut as a young player in 2007 to leading India to memorable wins over their rivals in 2022 and 2024, Sharma's journey in this historic rivalry has been remarkable.

“My favourite T20 World Cup match against Pakistan was definitely the final we played, nothing can beat that. We went on to win the World Cup.” Rohit was quoted as saying by the ICC.

India and Pakistan met twice in the first T20 World Cup in 2007. Before the final, a league match ended in a tie and was settled by the tournament’s first bowl-out.

“In that same year (2007), we also played a league game against Pakistan, which was the only match in the tournament decided by a bowl-out, and we came out on top there as well. So in 2007, both World Cup games were special,” Rohit recalled.

Another memorable India–Pakistan match took place during the 2022 T20 World Cup at the MCG. After being dismissed early, Rohit watched anxiously from the sidelines as his team staged an inspiring comeback to clinch a historic win.

“Yeah, I was in the dressing room. Then I came out, but I got nervous and went back inside. When games are this tight, especially when you’re off the field and know you can’t do anything, it just takes that sense of control away from you, and I felt helpless. You actually do feel helpless watching the game unfold when you can’t do anything about it,” said Rohit.

Chasing 160, India faced a difficult situation at 31/4, but an extraordinary innings by Virat Kohli led them to a memorable win.

“Kohli played a blinder there. That was again very, very special to watch because we were in no position to win that game, especially after how we started.

“But the way we finished was magnificent. It has to be one of the greatest cricket games we’ve ever played — because of the occasion. It was a World Cup game, an important one for us to win, and to come back from that situation made it even more special,” the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning skipper said.

Rohit, who called time on his T20I career after 160 appearances in the format, said he still feels nervous before every game, and this ongoing nervousness keeps fueling his enthusiasm for cricket.

“I’ve played 160 T20 Internationals for India. I don’t remember a single game where I wasn’t nervous. I was nervous for each and every game. That feeling gives me nervousness, and I don’t think that as long as I’m holding this bat, going out there and taking the field, that feeling will ever go away. It stays with me. And that feeling means you still want to go out there, play the game, and give your best,” Rohit concluded.

--IANS

vi/bc