Sidharth Malhotra explains why he believes in consistency, no shortcuts

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra, on Monday, shared a workout video from the gym.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Student of the Year’ actor gave a glimpse of his disciplined fitness routine. In the clip, Sidharth can be seen focusing on strength training in the gym. Sharing his video, he wrote, “No shortcuts. Just consistency. #SidFit.” In the video, the actor could be seen doing an intense leg workout. Sidharth shared a gym workout video featuring the track “Push It” by PUSH IT” by musical artist MNTLKODE.

In his post, the ‘Shershaah’ actor highlighted his disciplined training style and focus on consistency.

Sidharth Malhotra often shares his workout videos on social media, giving regular glimpses of his fitness routine and disciplined lifestyle. Last month, he posted his workout video and had written, “Muscle & hustle #SidFit.”

On the work front, the 40-year-old actor was last seen in “Param Sundari” opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He will next appear in the action film “Vvan: Force of the Forest.” Recently, he gave a peek into his journey to the sets by sharing a short clip on Instagram, filmed from his car. The video showed a clear blue sky through the sunroof. He simply captioned it “#Vvan.”

The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and is now slated for release on 15 May 2026. Earlier, it was expected to arrive in cinemas around Chhath 2025. Announcing the revised release date on social media, Sidharth wrote, “The Forest has whispered; the Force will be unleashed on 15 May 2026. Get ready for the big-screen adventure.”

The upcoming folklore-inspired thriller is said to be set in the forests of Central India. The project will be produced under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, along with The Viral Fever (TVF).

--IANS

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