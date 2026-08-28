Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals why he never had Rakhi FOMO despite not having a sister

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed why he never had Rakhi FOMO despite not having a sister.

The 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' actor shared that as he only has a younger brother and no sister, his mother would tie the rakhis sent to him by his cousins, ensuring that he does not miss out on the experience of Raksha Bandhan.

"never had a sister, so Mom would tie the rakhis my cousins sent by post, every year….She made sure I never felt like I was missing out….guess that’s why I never had Rakhi FOMO! (sic)," he wrote the caption.

Siddhant also posted a couple of handsome photos of himself posing in a black shimmery kurta, paired with a white pajama. The 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actor was also seen flaunting his rakhi in his latest update on Instagram.

Talking about Siddhant's professional commitments, he will next be seen as the lead in the highly awaited biopic of V. Shantaram, in which he will essay the role of the legendary filmmaker.

Directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the film has been presented by Rajkamal Entertainment, along with Camera Take Films and Roaring Rivers Productions.

Earlier, speaking about his next, Siddhant had said that every artist waits for a story like this in his career, which tests their 'truth, heart, & hunger'.

He compiled an emotional gratitude note on his official handle, thanking the movie lovers for showering the first look of the drama with a lot of love and appreciation.

Siddhant had written, “Thank you for all the love and support we’ve been showered with on the poster. It truly means a lot. Couldn’t have been a better time than now to tell and remind us of a story of rebellion and of the glory of Indian cinema that shaped the country. for me it’s beyond words.”

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen as V. Shantaram's wife Jayashree in the biopic.

--IANS

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