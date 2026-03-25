March 25, 2026 9:43 AM हिंदी

Siddhant Chaturvedi on dealing with fashion pressure: Have come here to become an actor

Siddhant Chaturvedi on dealing with fashion pressure: Have come here to become an actor

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has opened up on the pressure to keep up with the fashion game, considering the current social media boom and constant scrutiny.

Talking to IANS at the recent Lakme Fashion Week, the actor said that he does not feel the pressure of keeping his fashion game on point, stressing that his primary focus has always been acting.

“I have come to become an actor, I got that opportunity and here I am as an actor. That is the biggest thing for me,” said Siddhant.

“Talking about fashion, it's all just that is there in my films, I mean they make us wear good clothes,” he added.

The actor further stressed on the concept of fashion for him. “I think the most fashionable person is the one who doesn't think too much, and is a little unserious and chill. Ultimately, one's swag comes out automatically when you see the personality. If you think too much, then you are trying to blend in too much, I feel,” Siddhant said.

Siddhant Chaturvedi spoke his heart out while in a quick conversation at the Lakme Fashion Week 2026, where he addressed questions asked by IANS around style, fashion, and public perception.

On the professional front, Siddhant made his Bollywood debut with “Gully Boy” in 2019, where his performance as MC Sher received widespread acclaim.

He later went on to feature in films such as “Bunty Aur Babli 2”, “Phone Bhoot” amongst many others.

Siddhant also received great reviews for his performance in the Deepika Padukone-starrer “Gehraiyaan,” which released in 2022.

He was last seen in “Do Deewane Sheher Mein” alongside Mrunal Thakur.

Siddhant is currently gearing up for an ambitious upcoming project where he will be seen portraying the iconic filmmaker V. Shantaram.

The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and is being directed by Laxman Utekar. The project is tentatively slated for release in 2026.

–IANS

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