‘Shuddhikaran another word for untouchability’, Rahul rakes up ‘insult’ to Kharge at Haldwani event

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi direct the filing of an FIR against those allegedly involved in the "shuddhikaran" or purification of the Ramlila ground in Haldwani after Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a public meeting there.

Describing the controversy as part of a larger battle between two competing ideologies -- the Constitution on one side and the views of the RSS-BJP on the other, Gandhi said that the Congress chief should get justice and urged the government to initiate action under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said, "Whatever politics is taking place in the country today is, in one way or another, a contest between these two ideologies."

Gandhi alleged that Dalit individuals face greater attacks as they achieve success and cited several instances to support his claim.

"The more successful a Dalit person becomes, the more forcefully they are attacked. This happens to millions of people every day. When our Rajasthan Congress CLP, Tikaram Julie, goes to a temple, BJP leaders perform purification rituals. When Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge goes to Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan to deliver a speech, purification rituals are performed there. When former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi goes to a temple, purification rituals are performed there too," he said.

"This is done by BJP-RSS members, and it is a crime under the Indian Constitution. The word 'Shuddhikaran (purification)' is just another word for untouchability," the LoP stated.

Gandhi said that Kharge had addressed a rally at the Haldwani Ramlila Maidan on August 8, following which BJP-RSS members allegedly carried out the purification of the platform on August 10, and the Uttarakhand BJP chief had allegedly described it as the "right thing to do".

The Congress leader said that despite what he described as the purification being a crime under the SC/ST Act, around 20 days had passed without any action being taken against those responsible.

"Our demand is that an FIR be filed against those who carried out purification in Uttarakhand. Narendra Modi says he belongs to every caste, but the BJP chief in Uttarakhand is saying that the purification was done rightly," he said.

Gandhi urged the Prime Minister Modi to direct authorities to initiate proceedings under the SC/ST Act against those allegedly involved in the incident.

"We want that Prime Minister Modi should order that action be taken under the SC/ST Act against those who carried out purification. Today the fight is between the Constitution and the ideology of the BJP-RSS, and the purification incident reflects their mentality," he said.

"The BJP-RSS do not want the Dalits of the country to progress, succeed, and live with dignity. In other words, there is a clear difference between their words and actions," he added.

Gandhi said the issue was not limited to Kharge but concerned Dalits across the country, warning that the alleged incident should be viewed in the wider context of discrimination.

"This isn't just an issue for Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, but it concerns every Dalit in India. If our National President can be treated like this so openly and without hesitation, imagine what might be happening to a child in school? This is unacceptable to us. Our fight is against the ideology of the BJP-RSS, which promotes discrimination and inequality," Gandhi added.

"We will ensure action is taken against the culprits. Even if the BJP fails to act, the entire Congress party will not let that man escape - I guarantee it," he asserted.

--IANS

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