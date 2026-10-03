Nick Jonas gives a glimpse of life lately with Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie and his Jonas Brothers tour

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Pop icon Nick Jonas gave fans a glimpse into his life lately, further sharing a series of candid pictures featuring his wife and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and moments from his Jonas Brothers tour.

The singer shared a carousel on his social media account simply captioned, “Lately.” The pictures offer a peek into his life both on and off stage.

One of the pictures features Nick posing with Priyanka and Malti, with the little one standing between her parents.

Another black-and-white picture captures Malti backstage with her parents, while Nick is seen in the background.

In another picture, Priyanka stands beside Nick as the couple pose with Malti, whose face has been covered with a heart emoji to protect her privacy.

The carousel also includes many glimpses of Nick performing in front of a packed audience, including a striking black-and-white picture of the singer facing a sea of fans during his performance.

Recently, Nick had shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes anecdote involving Malti and Priyanka during one of his Jonas Brothers shows.

While recalling the incident, Nick revealed that Malti, who is four and a half, unexpectedly walked into the green room while he and his brothers Joe and Kevin were getting ready for the show.

Since the backstage area did not have a proper door and was separated by curtains, there was no way for Malti to knock before entering.

Nick recalled that Malti “just kind of burst into the room” and happened to find the brothers getting ready in their boxer briefs and tank tops.

Seeing them, Malti innocently told them, “Oh, you are in summer clothes.” Nick described the moment as hilarious.

–IANS

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