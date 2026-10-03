Tom Cruise calls 10-minute one-take monologue his favourite scene from ‘Digger’

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Hollywood icon Tom Cruise has spoken about filming a challenging 10-minute monologue in his upcoming film “Digger”, describing the one-take sequence as his favourite scene and calling the experience a “dance” between the actor, camera and director Alejandro Inarritu.

Cruise was talking to Indian actress Avneet Kaur, who shared a glimpse of her chat with the action icon on Instagram.

In the video, Cruise was heard saying: “That's a 10-minute model. That's one shot. And even this kind of film, to get this movie made in this way, it takes a tremendous amount of skill, a tremendous amount of ability, and a tremendous amount of imagination.:

He said that he has never read a character like this.

“I've never played a character like this. And that's it. We just keep learning and keep creating.”

Talking about his favourite scene, he said: “To be every day on set with the actors, to work with Alejandro, he's such an outrageous character, you know, when we're looking at that monologue that I had.”

“That's a 10-minute monologue. That's one shot. That's just all one take.”

He said it is a rhythm.

“I'm playing as an actor. You know the beats to play and Alejandro is staging this perfectly. And it is that, it is a dance. I only did the scene a couple of times, but it's all one take. That's amazing. I just showed up, he's like, showed all this stuff and then I just did it. That's my favourite scene from the film.”

The actor went on to share about creating the voice for Digger “where that is something that is going to service the story, the timing, the comedic timing, the dramatic timing. So that kind of, you know, I'm also wearing a fat suit, which is quite heavy.”

“And you're seeing the motion and the movement that I'm moving within that stuff. So the amount of preparation for something like that, I think. And it, you know, and so, and it's all one take. You guys are going through it. That is, and framing it. So you understand that it is a dance. It is a rhythm.”

For Cruise, playing the character was fun.

He added: “It's the most original film I've ever read. And such a moving movie. One of the most moving films I've seen. And that's to be able to play this kind of character was a privilege.”

--IANS

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