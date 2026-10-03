Emma Roberts shares wedding pictures with husband Cody John: ‘Hitched’

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actress Emma Roberts has finally shared glimpses from her wedding with husband Cody John.

The actress, who got married on July 25 with her son walking her down the aisle, shared a string of images. The first was the couple sharing a kiss.

She also included shots of them exchanging vows and walking down the aisle hand-in-hand, celebrating their new nuptials.

Emma captioned the post “Hitched,” giving fans a peek into the couple’s wedding celebrations.

Roberts began dating actor Cody John in August 2022. In July 2024, she used Instagram to announce their engagement.

Emma is popular for her work in multiple genres of film and television. Her work in the horror and thriller genres have established her as a scream queen.

After making her acting debut in the crime film Blow, the actress gained recognition for her lead role as Addie Singer in television teen sitcom Unfabulous.

For the series, she released her debut soundtrack album, Unfabulous and More. She went on to appear in numerous films including Aquamarine, Nancy Drew, Wild Child, Hotel for Dogs, Valentine's Day, It's Kind of a Funny Story, and The Art of Getting By.

She went on to star in mature roles such as Lymelife, 4.3.2.1., Scream 4, Adult World, We're the Millers, and Gia Coppola's Palo Alto.

Emma has since appeared in The Blackcoat's Daughter, Nerve, Who We Are Now, Paradise Hills, Holidate, and the Marvel superhero film Madame Web.

The actress was last seen in Saurus City, an American stop-motion fantasy film written and directed by Nate Smith. The film also stars Ron Perlman, Emma Roberts, Dennis Quaid, Tim Meadows, Aimee Garcia, and Julia Ormond.

The film followed the tale of a knight who, when called upon to help a young lady in distress, discovers that the entire Dinosaur Kingdom is in danger.

She will next be seen in the film The Technique. The film is about five actors who take a part of mysterious week-long intensive led by famous but secretive instructor.

--IANS

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