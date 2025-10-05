Shubman Gill represents a futuristic vision: Harbhajan Singh

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh opined on Shubman Gill’s ODI captaincy and backed the BCCI’s move, saying that the call was taken keeping in mind the future of the team, especially the 2027 ODI World Cup.

On Saturday, when the BCCI announced India’s T20I and ODI squads for the forthcoming white-ball tour of Australia, Gill emerged as the top-most name after being handed the leadership role from Rohit Sharma.

Two former Indian skippers -- Rohit and Virat Kohli -- will now be seen playing under Gill’s leadership. Speaking to IANS about the selection committee’s decision, Harbhajan said:

“Shubman Gill has been appointed captain, as he represents a futuristic vision. Looking ahead to 2027, the World Cup is a primary focus, especially since the tournament will be held in India. This decision was taken keeping this tournament in mind. They could have kept Rohit Sharma as captain, but that’s the selectors’ perspective—they are thinking long-term.”

The 45-year-old further stated that he was impressed with Gill’s leadership in red-ball cricket in his first assignment as captain against England. The Shubman Gill-led Indian Test team drew the five-match Anderson Tendulkar trophy 2-2 to walk back home with their heads high.

“Gill’s biggest test as a captain was in England, and he passed it very impressively. After that England series, I believe the decision was made that the future path should be led by Shubman Gill. Rohit Sharma is a very talented player; he has done a great job leading the team so far. He commands a great deal of respect in the dressing room and is highly regarded by the players,” he added.

Asked if Rohit deserved to spend more time as the team’s captain, Harbhajan said that the move was inevitable, and the team had taken an early decision to ensure a safe future. Lauding his achievements as captain and wishing him luck for the coming times, Harbhajan added:

“As a captain, Rohit has kept the team united, and if you look at his success rate in ODIs, it’s very high. He could have continued as captain, but I think this decision was made with the future in mind. All the best to Rohit for his future, though he’s not the captain, but his respect in the team will remain the same. The team will need Rohit's leadership qualities.”

-- IANS

vi/bsk/