Global society group highlights Pahalgam terror attack at UNHRC, calls for stronger action against perpetrators

Paris, March 14 (IANS) Drawing attention to the heinous April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, an international civil society group has called for global accountability and stronger action against terrorism at the ongoing 61st of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

Speaking at the session, Yasser Laaroussi of the ECO FAWN Society called on the international community to bolster its response against terrorism and hold perpetrators accountable for attacks on civilians.

Laaroussi paid homage to the victims of the terror attack in the Baisaran Valley, calling it a "cold-blooded assault" against humanity itself.

“He stressed that deliberately targetting civilians constitutes a grave violation of international human rights law and fundamental humanitarian principles," a report in French digital news platform 'Paris Telegraph' noted.

Emphasising that acts of terrorism represent a direct threat to the universal rights to life, liberty and personal security, Laaroussi told UNHRC that terrorism in all its forms is a clear rejection of human dignity and civilised order.

“No political, ideological or strategic pretext can ever justify violence against innocent civilians,” the Paris Telegraph quoted him as saying.

The statement also warned that cross-border backing or tolerance of terrorist groups can escalate threats to international peace and sovereignty.

“Calling for international cooperation, Laaroussi urged member states to ensure that impunity does not prevail and to take stronger measures against those who harbour, finance or facilitate terrorist organisations,” the report noted.

The ECO FAWN Society’s intervention, it said, reaffirmed the “organisation’s commitment to defending human rights, protecting victims of terrorism and strengthening international accountability mechanisms.”

According to the report, the organisation emphasised that remembrance of victims killed in deadly terror attacks “must be accompanied by collective international action so that justice, peace and human dignity prevail over violence and extremism.”

As many as 26 innocent tourists were massacred in the Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam. This was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, also conducted by Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT).

Pakistan-based The Resistance Front (TRF), a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) outfit, twice claimed responsibility for the heinous attack on civilians in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

The TRF, a proxy of the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), has been involved in numerous terror-related activities.

--IANS

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