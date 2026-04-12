Shubman Gill becomes youngest player to reach 4,000 IPL runs

Lucknow, April 12 (IANS) Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill etched his name in the record books by becoming the youngest player to cross the 4,000-run mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The milestone came during his knock against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, when he moved past the landmark with his 25th run.

The elegant right-hander reached the feat in 118 innings, making him the second-fastest Indian to get to 4,000 IPL runs, behind KL Rahul, who accomplished it in 105 innings. Among all players, only Chris Gayle (112 innings), David Warner (114) and Jos Buttler (116), besides Rahul, have reached the milestone quicker than Gill.

Gill’s consistency has been a hallmark of his IPL career, with the opener maintaining an average close to 40 and a strike rate around 140. He began his journey in the league with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018, representing the franchise for four seasons and scoring 1,417 runs in 58 matches.

A move to the Gujarat Titans ahead of the 2022 season marked a turning point, with Gill elevating his game to new heights. Since then, he has amassed over 2,580 runs in 63 appearances, averaging in excess of 46 and striking at nearly 150. Notably, no batter has scored more runs than him in the IPL since the start of the 2022 edition.

Now leading the Titans, Gill has registered 27 half-centuries and four hundreds in the tournament, with a significant majority of those fifties (17) and all his centuries coming for the 2022 champions.

Earlier this season, the 26-year-old had already achieved another landmark, becoming the first player to score 2,500 IPL runs for Gujarat Titans. He reached the mark during their clash against Delhi Capitals, getting there with a boundary off Axar Patel in the seventh over.

--IANS

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