Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai slams Pakistan over deadly airstrikes in Afghanistan

Kabul, June 10 (IANS) Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Wednesday strongly condemned Pakistan for violating Afghanistan’s airspace and carrying out airstrikes that killed several civilians, including women and children, in the provinces of Kunar, Khost and Paktika.

He stated that Islamabad must acknowledge its hostile actions in the region and abandon its policy of “ war and destruction” .

The remarks came after a Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that as many as 13 civilians, mostly children, were killed in Pakistani military airstrikes in Kunar, Khost, and Paktika.

Expressing grief and solidarity with the affected families, Karzai took to the social media platform X and posted: “Pakistan is grappling with the consequences of its ill-considered policies and hostile actions in the region, and it must realize that it will not achieve its goals by persisting with and pursuing those policies. Pakistan's best interest lies in abandoning its policy of war and destruction toward Afghanistan and instead choosing good neighborliness and civilized relations.”

Meanwhile, condemning the actions by Pakistani forces, Mujahid said that the attack targeting civilian homes took place on Tuesday night, killing 11 children, one woman, and an elderly man, while 14 other women and children were injured.

The Taliban spokesperson said in a post on X: "Last night, the Pakistani military once again violated Afghanistan's airspace and bombed civilian homes in the provinces of Kunar, Khost, and Paktika." As a result of these attacks, 11 children, one woman, and one elderly man were killed, while 14 other women and children were injured. We strongly condemn this humanitarian crime and act of aggression."

This latest incident comes amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan over the past few months, with repeated exchanges of fire and growing concerns over civilian casualties. The two nations have accused each other of contributing to instability, while diplomatic and local mediation efforts have remained futile to stop further escalation.

Last month, three people were killed and 14 others injured during the Pakistan army's strikes on the Dangam district in Afghanistan's Kunar province, according to the Taliban regime.

A Taliban district official said that two schools, a clinic, and two mosques were destroyed in Pakistan's attack, Afghanistan International reported. However, the officials have not revealed the exact timing of the attacks.

Taliban district governor in Dangam, Mohammad Omar Sadiq, stated that the Pakistani army has lost its ability to attack directly and has started targeting civilian facilities. He added that 80 head of cattle were killed in the strikes. The official said that 12 schools have been destroyed since the start of Pakistan's attacks on Kunar province.

--IANS

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