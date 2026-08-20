Shubhangi Latkar reveals how her character in ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’ gave her courage during a difficult phase

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actress Shubhangi Latkar has opened up about her experience of playing her character in “Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan.”

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she revealed how the role became a source of courage for her during a difficult phase in her life. Shubhangi shared that portraying a strong and resilient woman on screen also helped her find strength and navigate the ups and downs she faced personally. Shubhangi shared, “Playing Ganga has given me immense courage and has inspired me in ways beyond the show. While I may not relate to her situations personally, I deeply connect with her never-give-up spirit.”

“Like Ganga, I too have had my share of ups and downs in life, and there have been moments when finding the strength to stand back on my feet felt difficult. But every time, I chose to face my fears, pick myself up and move forward. Ganga’s journey reminds me that setbacks may shake you, but they can never define you. Her resilience has truly inspired me in my own life, and I hope her story continues to inspire everyone watching Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan.”

“Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan” stars Amandeep Sidhu (Sneha) and Sheizaan Khan (Siddhu) in lead roles. The current storyline follows Ganga (Shubhangi Latkar) as she faces one of the biggest setbacks of her life when her beloved dhaba, built over years of hard work and cherished memories, is destroyed in a fire. However, rather than letting the loss break her spirit, Ganga decides to start afresh. Determined to rebuild her life, she enters a cooking competition, hoping the opportunity will help her recover what she has lost.

“Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan” airs every day on Zee TV.

--IANS

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