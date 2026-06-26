Shubhangi Atre opens up on loneliness in industry: ‘You can be surrounded yet feel unheard’

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Television actress Shubhangi Atre has opened up about the emotional side of loneliness in the entertainment industry.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he offered a thoughtful reflection on how isolation is often felt even in the presence of people. The actress shared that loneliness, in her view, stems less from the absence of relationships and more from the lack of meaningful conversations. The ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ actress highlighted that it is possible to be surrounded by individuals yet still feel unheard.

Shubhangi shared, “I feel fortunate because I have a few people who genuinely ask me, 'How are you?' and actually wait to hear the answer. They don't ask just to be polite. They truly listen, and sometimes, being heard is more comforting than getting advice.”

She added, “I believe loneliness comes more from the lack of meaningful conversations than the lack of relationships. You can be surrounded by people and still feel unheard. One honest conversation where you can truly be yourself is far more valuable than having many people around you.”

Talking about the growing influence of social media, Shubhangi feels that people often know what is happening in each other's lives without really knowing how they are feeling. “Social media has definitely made it easier to stay connected, but it has also made us more visible than emotionally connected. We know what people are doing, but we rarely know what they are silently going through. Real conversations still happen away from the screen.”

The ‘Chidiya Ghar’ actress also said she believes that building genuine relationships requires patience and trust. “Finding your people is much harder today. Trust, understanding and acceptance don't happen overnight. The people who stand by you during your best and worst days are the relationships you should hold close.”

Speaking about her own life, Shubhangi mentioned that she feels blessed to have a strong support system. “My daughter Ashi, who is 19, is one of the biggest reasons I never feel alone. She is emotionally mature and always checks on me with genuine care. Along with a few close people in my life, she gives me the comfort of knowing that I always have someone I can talk to without any fear of being judged.

Shubhangi Atre concluded by saying, “We have become very quick with our replies, but somewhere we have forgotten the beauty of simply sitting down and talking. A heartfelt conversation over a cup of tea or a phone call can heal in ways that a text message never can. Sometimes, just knowing that someone is there for you is enough to make even the hardest day feel lighter.”

--IANS

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