Shruti Haasan reveals Sridevi is her all-time favourite Tamil actress

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan revealed that late legendary star Sridevi is her all-time favourite Tamil actress.

Shruti recently conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session with her Instagram family, and one of the users shared the question, "Favourite actress in Tamil all time".

In response, Shruti uploaded a picture of Sridevi on the Stories section of her Instagram handle.

Sridevi made her first appearance on screen as a child artist in the 1967 Tamil film 'Kandhan Karunai' at the age of four. After that, she played the lead role as a child in M. A. Thirumugam's 1969 mythological Tamil film 'Thunaivan.

In 1976, Sridevi made her debut as an adult actor in the Tamil film 'Moondru Mudichu'.

After stepping into Bollywood with 'Solva Sawan', Sridevi delivered some memorable hits in the form of 'Himmatwala (1983)', 'Tohfa (1984)', 'Karma (1986)', 'Mr. India (1987)', 'Waqt Ki Awaz (1988)', 'Chandni (1989)', 'Sadma (1983)', 'Nagina (1986)', 'ChaalBaaz (1989)', 'Lamhe (1991)', 'Khuda Gawah (1992)', 'Gumrah (1993)', 'Laadla (1994)', and Judaai (1997) to name just a few.

Unfortunately, Sridevi suddenly passed away at the age of 54 in 2018 in Dubai after an accidental drowning.

Now, shifting our focus to Shruti, she is presently occupied with Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'Aakasam Lo Oka Tara'.

According to the sources, Shruti has joined the team for the latest schedule of the forthcoming drama. She is believed to be playing a contemporary girl who wants to live life on her own terms in her next.

Refreshing your memory, the makers unveiled Shruti's look in the movie on the occasion of her birthday in January this year.

The production banner, Geetha Arts, dropped the poster on social media, along with the caption, "A trailblazer in every sense…. Team #AakasamLoOkaTara wishes @shrutihaasan a very Happy Birthday. And Meet a character that stands her ground and owns her space."

--IANS

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