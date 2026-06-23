Shruti Haasan reveals Kamal Haasan was angry when she got belly pierced at 19, calls it her 'teenage rebel' phase

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan recently recalled how a rebellious decision taken during her teenage days, made her legendary father Kamal Haasan extremely furious.

The actress revealed that he was far from pleased when she decided to get a belly button piercing at the age of 19.

The revelation came during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, where a fan asked her, "Do you have a belly button piercing? If you do, when did you pierce it?"

Responding to the query, Shruti shared a screenshot featuring a belly-button piercing and wrote, "Yes I do. When I was 19. My Appa was very very angry about it. #teenagerebel."

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For the uninitiated, Shruti is the elder daughter of actor-politician Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika. The former couple also have a younger daughter, actress Akshara Haasan.

Over the years, Shruti Haasan has always spoken about her playful equation with her father.

Sometime ago, Shruti had given a glimpse into her fun bond with Kamal Haasan.

In the video, Shruti was seen getting ready for an event when she called her dad to check if he was still sleeping. Shruti Haasan took to her social media account to share a lighthearted behind-the-scenes video that perfectly captures her fun-loving personality.

The clip opened with the actress getting her makeup done while joking around with her team. Between bursts of laughter, Shruti showed off her witty side, saying, “Insert nahi, insult — this is where English comes to die,” leaving everyone in splits.

She is further seen picking up her phone to call her father, Kamal Haasan, playfully asking, “Hi Appa, you still sleeping?”

On the professional front she made her acting debut as a lead actress with the Hindi film ‘Luck’ in 2009 and later established herself as a prominent star across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. Some of her popular films include ‘Gabbar Is Back’, ‘Race Gurram’, ‘Srimanthudu’, ‘Vedalam’, ‘Krack’ and others.

–IANS

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