Shruti Haasan: I cut and treat my own hair; actress reveals she hasn’t visited a salon in 5 years!

Chennai, June 23 (IANS) Actress and singer Shruti Haasan, who has always been a style maverick, has now disclosed that she hasn't been to a hair salon in the last five years and that she cuts and treats her hair on her own.

From her goth-inspired fashion to her jet-black, waist-length hair, the actor-singer is known never to follow the rulebook. But her latest revelation about her hair care routine has left even her die-hard fans surprised.

During a recent ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, a fan asked Haasan about her hair care secrets — specifically, how often she visits salons for washes, treatments, and spas to maintain her famously healthy mane.

Her reply was instant and unfiltered, “I haven’t been to a hair salon in at least five years. The last time I coloured my hair was 2017. I cut and treat my own hair.”

In an industry where celebrities often have glam squads on speed dial, Haasan’s DIY approach is rare. The Salaar star, known for her long, flowy black hair, hasn’t touched hair dye in over seven years and hasn’t stepped into a salon chair for a cut or spa since 2019. Instead, she trims, treats, and styles her own hair at home.

The confession sparked a wave of reactions online. While many fans praised her for keeping it real, others were stunned that someone constantly in the limelight manages her look without professional help. Comments poured in: " This is the most Shruti thing ever"!

Shruti Haasan’s choice goes beyond convenience. Over the years, she’s been vocal about self-sufficiency, mental health. Whether it’s her music, her fashion, or her fitness journey, the actress has consistently chosen authenticity over approval. Ditching salons and chemical treatments for her hair fits right into that ethos.

At a time when celebrity beauty routines often feel unattainable, Haasan’s five-year salon break seems to have sent a different message: you don’t need a team, a ton of products, or a monthly appointment to have good hair. You just need a routine. Earlier, she has also shared her DIY hair oil recipe with her fans.

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IANS

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