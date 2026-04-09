Shruti Haasan channels her inner cook, makes yummy Ambur Biryani & Kathrika curry

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Aside from being a talented actor and singer, the multifaceted Shruti Haasan also keeps trying her hands at cooking from time to time.

Most recently, the 'Saalar' actress once again decided to channel her inner cook and made some yummy Ambur Biryani, along with Kathrika curry.

Publishing a photo of her latest culinary triumph on social media, Shruti wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Homemade ambur Biryani and Kathrika curry...cooking me is back (sic)."

In March, the 'Coolie' actress tried a fun snack recipe on her day off from shoot.

For the recipe, Shruti added some dates to the vanilla Greek yoghurt and topped it off with flaky salt and some olive oil.

She also disclosed that for her, a day off means reading scripts, while taking doom-scrolling breaks in between.

Treating the netizens with the video of making the appetizing snack, Shruti wrote on her Instagram, "Day off means catching up reading my script whilst taking doom scrolling breaks - saw this snack recipe tried it and I’m so so obsessed (red heart emojis) dates - vanilla Greek yoghurt - flaky salt - olive oil = DELICIOUS."

Coming to her work commitments, Shruti will next be seen as the leading lady in “Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam,” co-starring Prabhas.

The primary installment in the popular franchise, “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,” reached the audience in 2023.

Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film saw Prabhas in the titular role, along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju, John Vijay, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, Devaraj, Brahmaji, and Mime Gopi as the supporting cast.

Just like part 1, “Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam,” is also being helmed by Prashanth Neel and backed under the prestigious banner of Hombale Films.

--IANS

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