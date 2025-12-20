Shriya Pilgaonkar shares pictures of grandfather applying nail paint on grandmother's feet

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is known for her work in ‘Mirzapur’, is celebrating the 60th anniversary of her grandparents.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a picture of her grandparents. The first picture is a collage of a collection of the pictures of their union of the couple over decades. The actress wrote on the picture, “Aji Ajoba's 60th Anniversary”.

The second picture shows her grandfather applying nail paint on her grandmother's feet. The actress wrote on the picture, “Pookie Ajoba painting Aji's nails #60thAnniversary”.

Shriya Pilgaonkar is daughter of veteran actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar. She gained wide recognition with the web series ‘Mirzapur’ and later impressed audiences with nuanced roles in ‘Guilty Minds’, ‘Broken News’, and ‘Taaza Khabar’.

Earlier, Shriya Pilgaonkar had shared a gentle, poetic note from her time in the hills, capturing the quiet rhythm of winter days and the small joys that come with them. The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from her mountainous getaway.

In her reflection, Shriya wrote about “gaddi dogs and ginger-lemon honey tea purple flowers”, painting a picture of slow mornings spent sunbathing on silent rooftops beneath clear blue skies.

She wrote: “Notes from the hills Of gaddi dogs and winter lines, ginger-lemon honey tea and purple flowers… sunbathing on quiet rooftops under wide blue skies”.

She also spoke of postcards turning into wishes, friendships rekindled around a warm fireplace, and the kind of “mountain magic” that slowly settles into inner calm.

Shriya will next be seen in Haiwaan by director of the film Priyadarshan. The film went on floors in August this year, and marks the reunion of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan after 18 years. Saif and Akshay last worked together in ‘Tashan’.

--IANS

aa/