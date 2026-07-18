Shri Badrinath Dham theft row: Panda Panchayat seeks wider probe into bribery, unauthorised entry

Chamoli, July 18 (IANS) Amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of offerings at Uttarakhand's Shri Badrinath Dham, the Shri Badrish Panda Panchayat has written to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, urging the state government to expand the scope of the enquiry to include allegations of bribery for special darshan and unauthorised entry into the temple premises.

The Shri Badrish Panda Panchayat, which represents the Tirth Purohits (temple priests) associated with Badrinath Dham, has sought a comprehensive investigation into the alleged irregularities, stating that the existing probe should also examine complaints relating to paid special darshan and violations of temple entry rules.

The demand comes at a time when Shri Badrinath Dham, one of the holiest shrines of Sanatan Dharma in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, has remained in the spotlight following claims circulating on social media regarding the "irregularities" in the handling of offerings.

The controversy has unfolded against the backdrop of the ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on July 17, the Panda Panchayat alleged that certain individuals were illegally collecting money from devotees and pilgrims in exchange for facilitating special darshan at the shrine.

The Panchayat further alleged that some employees belonging to different departments were permitting unauthorised entry into the temple through Gate No. 2, resulting in disorder and violation of established procedures.

In its letter, the Panchayat stated, "The Shri Badrish Panda Panchayat welcomes the steps taken by you regarding the theft of offerings and hopes that strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty, thereby sending a clear message. Expanding the scope of the enquiry into the aforementioned matter, the Shri Badrish Panda Panchayat demands action against certain individuals who are facilitating unauthorised 'darshan' for pilgrims and devotees in exchange for money."

The letter further stated, "Furthermore, employees from various departments working at the shrine are consistently allowing unauthorised entry through Gate No. 2, creating disorder; strict action must be ensured against such elements as well. The enquiry committee constituted by you should seriously consider these issues and include them in the investigation so that a decisive blow can be dealt to corruption in its entirety."

The Panda Panchayat also asserted that an impartial and comprehensive investigation into these allegations could bring to light other irregularities connected with the management and functioning of the shrine.

It urged the government to initiate strict legal action against anyone found guilty if the allegations are substantiated, saying such measures would help maintain transparency in the administration of Shri Badrinath Dham and preserve the faith and confidence of devotees visiting the temple.

The Panchayat also welcomed the action taken so far by the Uttarakhand government and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the alleged embezzlement of offerings. It said it was prepared to extend full cooperation to the investigating agencies in ensuring that the truth comes to light.

Meanwhile, officials on Friday said that the Special Investigation Team has arrested former temple officer Rajendra Chauhan in connection with the alleged embezzlement of offerings at Shri Badrinath Dham.

Chauhan, who is considered one of the key suspects in the case, was taken into custody after nearly four hours of questioning. He will be produced before a court on Saturday as the investigation into the alleged financial irregularities continues.

His arrest came a day after the four-member enquiry committee constituted by the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) submitted its 18-page report to the authorities on Thursday. The committee recommended several measures aimed at strengthening transparency and security during the counting of offerings.

Among its key recommendations, the committee suggested that a dress code should be made mandatory during the counting process. It also recommended the installation of CCTV cameras in uncovered areas as well as inside the counting centre to ensure comprehensive surveillance and strengthen monitoring mechanisms.

Based on the findings of the enquiry committee, the BKTC has also suspended Pramod Nautiyal. An FIR had earlier been registered against Nautiyal under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He had been serving as a personal assistant in the office of BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi.

--IANS

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