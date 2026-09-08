Shreyas Talpade expressed gratitude to Sunny & Boddy Deol as Poster Boys turns 9

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actor Shreyas Talpade expressed gratitude to Sunny and Boddy Deol as his directorial debut 'Poster Boys' completed 9 years since its release on Tuesday.

Along with directing the drama, Shreyas also plays one of the leads, along with Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Sharing a fun video compilation of some hilarious behind the scene moments on his official Instagram account, Shreyas wrote, "Poshter Boys Hindi ...9 saal pure Thank you @iamsunnydeol paaji, @iambobbydeol for trusting me as a first-time director and help me fulfil my dream. (sic)."

He further gave a special shout-out to his better half, Deepti Talpade for taking charge behind the scenes as the producer, amidst demonetization.

With the hope of creating something like this yet again, Shreyas added, "Thank you @sonypicturesin , Sneha ma'am, Pranjal, Trishna. Thank you #SunilSaini ji and the entire team. And thank you to our lovely actresses @sonalikul @tripti_dimri , @samikshabhatnagar30 and most important thanks to my wife, my life and our Producer @deeptitalpade for managing everything behind the scenes even with demonetization happening around the same time. I hope we are able to create something beautiful yet again. #9YearsOfPoshterBoys."

The core cast of the laughter ride includes, Sunny Deol as Jagavar Chaudhary, Bobby Deol as Vinay Sharma, Shreyas Talpade as Arjun Singh, Sonali Kulkarni as Sunita Chaudhary – Jagavar's wife, Samiksha Batnagar as Surajmukhi Sharma – Vinay's wife, Tripti Dimri as Riya – Arjun's girlfriend, and Lovely Singh as Anjali Chaudhary – Jagavar‘s sister.

An official remake of the Marathi film 'Poshter Boyz' the project is a cinematic adaptation of a real-life incident about three porters who found their pictures on a vasectomy poster, turning their lives upside down.

Backed under the banner of Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Sunny Sounds and Affluence Movies, 'Poster Boys' enjoys camera work by Nigam Bomzan.

--IANS

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