September 08, 2026 9:06 PM हिंदी

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: 'Didn’t pay much attention to my personal score,' says Naman Dhir after his 173-run masterclass

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: 'Didn’t pay much attention to my personal score,' says Naman Dhir after his 173-run masterclass

Mohali, Sep 8 (IANS) Amritsar Soormas’ Naman Dhir produced a breathtaking batting display against Mohali Kings in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Tuesday, smashing a record-breaking 173 off 64 deliveries.

Reflecting on his sensational knock, Dhir said, “I was thinking from the first ball that I just had to play the merit of the ball. So, I didn’t pay attention to my score. Whatever I did after reaching 150, I was still thinking that I should play every shot on the merit of the ball.”

Dhir played a key role in helping Amritsar post a mammoth 279/7 in 20 overs. He smashed 16 fours and 12 sixes during his stunning innings and took the attack to the Mohali bowlers from the start.

The Soormas were 63/2 in the fifth over when Dhir joined hands with Jashanpreet Singh. The duo added 120 runs for the third wicket, with Jashanpreet contributing a quick 41 off 25 balls.

Speaking about their partnership, Dhir said, “I think he batted really well as soon as he came in. He didn’t put any pressure on me. We were looking to put up the maximum possible total. He played some great shots and supported me really well.”

Dhir continued his assault even after Jashanpreet’s dismissal, while Abhishek Sharma scored 13 off four and Abhay Choudhary made 20 off 10 to help the Soormas finish with a huge total.

Mohali Kings, chasing 280, struggled to keep up with the required rate and lost wickets at regular intervals. Jaskaranvir Paul fought hard with a 76 off 41, but lacked enough support as Mohali were restricted to 212/9 in 20 overs.

Shubham Rana was the pick of the bowlers for Amritsar, returning figures of 4/30 in four overs, while Ayush Goyal took four wickets for Mohali but conceded 43 runs at the I.S. Bindra Stadium that has hosted international matches in the past.

Dhir also praised Rana for his impact with the ball. “Shubham Rana is an X-factor for us, especially along with Markande. If you have two leg-spinners on wickets like these and you need wickets in the middle overs, I think they are doing exactly that job for us,” he added.

Dhir’s extraordinary 173 remained the highlight of the contest as Amritsar Soormas completed a 67-run victory.

--IANS

hs/

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Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: 'Didn’t pay much attention to my personal score,' says Naman Dhir after his 173-run masterclass

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: 'Didn’t pay much attention to my personal score,' says Naman Dhir after his 173-run masterclass