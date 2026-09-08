Ranveer & Deepika wait for the arrival of baby no 2 with some adorable family pics with Dua

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) As Bollywood's power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wait for the arrival of their baby no 2, they treated their Instagram family with some adorable family pics with the big sister to be Dua.

On Tuesday, Ranveer and Deepika dropped a joint post with the caption, "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings! (Evil eye and folded hands emojis) @deepikapadukone (sic)."

The black and while pictures from the maternity photoshoot feature Dua, who looked all grown up, sharing an infectious laught with mom Deepika and father Ranveer. We could also see Deepika flaunting her baby bump in these adorable pictures of the three.

Dua wore a collared top with trousers, and her hair was tied in two ponytails, adorned with ribbons. Deepika, on the other hand, looked as gorgeous as ever in a net flower top. Ranveer accompanied the two ladies in a simple shirt and pants.

Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar' co-star Sara Arjun reacted to the post with a heart-melting comment, saying, "The most adorable family (evil eye and red heart emoji)towchwood (hug emoji)."

Another member from the 'Dhurandhar' family commented, "Mashallah beautiful (red heart emojis)".

Filmmaker Atlee, who is directing Deepika in 'Raaka', dropped several red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Deepika and Ranveer announced that they are expecting their second child together in April this year.

Making the happy announcement on social media, the couple shared a joint post with a picture of Dua holding a pregnancy test kit showing a positive result.

After keeping their admirers guessing about their relationship for years,

Deepika and Ranveer finally tied the knot in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, daughter Dua on September 8, 2024.

--IANS

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