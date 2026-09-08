Nepal: Ruling RSP leaders vow not to deviate from Gen-Z movement's ideals

Kathmandu, Sep 8 (IANS) Senior leaders of Nepal’s ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) have pledged to fight corruption and misgovernance as the country marks the first anniversary of the Gen-Z movement that ousted the then government led by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

The movement led to the formation of an interim government headed by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki. Following parliamentary elections held on March 5 this year, a new government led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah came to power.

The movement propelled the relatively new RSP to power with an almost two-thirds majority, while traditional political parties suffered a heavy defeat in the elections. As the country marks the first anniversary of the movement, opposition parties have largely remained silent.

RSP President Rabi Lamichhane said last year’s protests represented a spontaneous awakening of Nepal’s young generation against corruption, partisan power-sharing, institutional inefficiency, restrictions on fundamental rights and a lack of opportunities.

“The movement delivered a powerful message: this is a generation that grew up in the digital age, carries global awareness, is self-respecting and seeks its future within its own country—and it will no longer accept misgovernance,” Lamichhane said in a statement.

He said the movement was not launched at the call of any particular political party but was a completely spontaneous uprising, warning political parties and leaders against using it for narrow political interests.

Lamichhane paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the protests, saying the violence witnessed on September 8 and 9 last year must never be repeated.

During the two-day violent protests, 77 people lost their lives, while public and private property worth more than NPR 84 billion was damaged, according to government estimates.

Lamichhane also paid tribute to police personnel who died while performing their duties and expressed solidarity with those who were injured, disabled or suffered psychological and physical trauma during the movement.

He called on the state to provide proper care to affected families, ensure full medical treatment for the injured and undertake their long-term rehabilitation.

“The time has brought us to the point where we must answer every question raised by the young people on the streets yesterday,” Lamichhane said, adding that political leaders should remember that people could once again demand answers from them in the future.

He urged young people, civil society and the general public to continue constructive scrutiny of political parties and their performance.

At the same time, he appealed to citizens not to allow a narrative of despair to take root, saying public anger should be transformed into a force for nation-building.

Likewise, Home Minister Sudhan Gurung said he would fight corruption and take action against those involved in corrupt practices on behalf of the people.

Speaking at a mass gathering organised in memory of those who lost their lives during the Gen-Z movement, Gurung also warned leaders of the old political parties to reform themselves.

“It is surprising to see some leaders of the old political parties still interpreting our movement in various ways in an attempt to undermine it. I want to tell all of them that what happened that day is history, and no one can change history. Do not even attempt to rewrite history,” he said.

“If you insult this movement, remember that you are insulting 30 million Nepalis. So, reform yourselves. There is still time to change. You cannot build a new Nepal with that same old mindset,” he said.

He also accused the then government led by Oli of opening fire on young people when they took a stand for good governance.

Gurung said the current government was working to address the demands raised by the Gen-Z movement.

--IANS

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