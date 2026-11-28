Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) India’s T20I captain Shreyas Iyer has been named in Mumbai's 18-member squad for the Super League phase of the 2026/27 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with Suryakumar Yadav continuing to lead the side.

The Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) senior selection committee, headed by Rajesh Pawar, announced the squad on Saturday. Jeetendra Thackeray, Vikrant Yeligeti, Ravi Kulkarni and Ravi Thaker were the other members on the panel finalising the squad.

The Super League round of the domestic T20 competition gets underway in Nagpur on Monday. Iyer's return gives Mumbai another proven match-winner in a batting order that already features several India players. He is expected to bolster the middle-order, where his valuable experience will be of immense importance.

Iyer, 31, will be returning to competitive cricket after India's white-ball tour of New Zealand, where he led India to a 3-2 win in the five-match T20I series and led the visitors in the last two ODIs in Mount Maunganui - winning one and losing the other game -- as India won the series 3-1.

Mumbai won six of its seven league games to finish on top of Group D, with Vidarbha also making it to the next round from their pool. The selectors have also included off-spin bowling all-rounder Tanush Kotian and seam-bowling all-rounder Suryansh Shedge, who were part of the India A squad in the Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha, where the side crashed out of the competition after losing to Sri Lanka A by eight wickets in the semi-final.

Mumbai have been drawn in Group B of the Super League alongside Andhra, Punjab and Rajasthan. They will open their campaign against Andhra on November 30, before taking on Punjab on December 2 and Rajasthan on December 4. The toppers of the two Super League groups will meet in the title clash on December 6.

Mumbai, the two-time champions of the tournament, last lifted the trophy in the 2024/25 season, when they defeated Madhya Pradesh by five wickets in the final held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Mumbai squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wicketkeeper), Shams Mulani, Divyansh Saxena, Maxwell Swaminathan, Suved Parkar, Tushar Deshpande, Musheer Khan, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohit Avasthi, Sairaj Patil, Suryansh Shedge, Atharva Ankolekar, Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), and Tanush Kotian.

--IANS

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