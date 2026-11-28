Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) Visibly impressed with actor Vijay Sethupathi's performance in his upcoming thriller film, 'Train', ace Tamil film director Mysskin has now called the Tamil star " a world class actor".

Participating in an event organised to mark the flagging off of a vehicle designed like a train compartment to promote the film, Mysskin said, " I have been in the film industry for 30 years but I have never seen an explosive actor, an electrifying actor like Vijay Sethupathi. He is a great actor. He is not just a Tamil actor or an Indian actor but a world-class actor."

Mysskin said Vijay Sethupathi had delivered a superb performance in his film. "He was suffering from immense pain in his legs yet, he had to run extensively for this film. He would have run at least 15 kms inside the train for this film," Mysskin disclosed.

The critically acclaimed director, who is rated high for his ability to deliver action and crime thrillers, also revealed on the occasion that all the actors in his unit delivered fine performances in challenging circumstances.

"The train set we erected had the exact same measurements of a train coach. So, the space available inside a train compartment is limited and all my actors delivered fantastic performances," he explained.

The film, which is among the most eagerly expected films this year, is to hit screens on December 4 this year. It was only a day ago, that the makers released the film's trailer, which has now added to the excitement.

The trailer begins with a super fast train departing from a crowded railway station. Soon after the train hits full speed, it becomes evident that the brakes are not functioning. Efforts by railway personnel to apply mechanical brakes to stop the train too don't bear fruit. The train hurries at a frenzied pace towards its doom.

As news of the impending disaster spreads, railway officials begin to worry, passengers begin to panic, cops begin to strategize. Fights begin to erupt as tempers begin to rise. In the midst of all this chaos, we realise a group of vicious villains, one of whom happens to be a character played by Nasser, is busy carrying out a sinister plan. We hear Nasser say, "Find them all, delete!"

As everything starts to fall apart, there is one man (played by Vijay Sethupathi) who seems to have his head in order and his feet firmly on the ground. How he and a group of other people on train avert a disaster is what Train is all about.

The film has already been cleared by the Censor Board for release with an U/A certificate.

A couple of months ago, Thanu had announced the news that the film had been cleared by the Censor Board for release. He had then said, "Train censored U/A."

Train, which is being produced by V Creations and directed by Mysskin, will feature a host of stars including Nasser, Shruti Haasan, Yugi Sethu, Narain, KS Ravikumar, Sampath Raj, Kalaiyarasan, Ira Dayanand and Preethy Karan.

The film has cinematography by Fowzia Fathima and music by Mysskin himself.

--IANS

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