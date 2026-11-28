Chandigarh, Nov 28 (IANS) Former India cricket captain Kapil Dev on Saturday reacted to Mohammed Siraj's absence from the Indian Test team during the ongoing series in New Zealand.

Siraj warmed the benches in both Test matches despite India going with four pace options in both games. The continued absence raised eyebrows among many experts.

India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev also gave his reactions to the snub as he felt "sorry" for the speedster. "I also feel sorry that he is not in the team. He is a very enthusiastic boy. If he is not in the team, what can we say about him?" Kapil told reporters after the announcement of the second edition of the Trident Open Golf Championship.

Meanwhile, he also reacted to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking double century in the 50-over Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. The 15-year-old smashed the fastest-ever century and double hundred in List A cricket, while his 28 sixes are also the most by a batter in a single List A innings.

"It feels good that we have so much talent today. A 15-year-old boy makes a world record. What else do you want?" Kapil Dev said about Sooryavanshi.

Meanwhile, Kapil Dev, who is also the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) President, called Chandigarh a major sporting city during the Trident Open Golf Championship announcement. "I think my thought was different altogether, but when he said something in the middle of his speech, we want to have the biggest tournament in the world in Chandigarh, I can't tell you how to express that, and the player will feel so proud.

"Recently we have DP World in Delhi, and people are talking about that, but yes, Chandigarh is a very sporting city. If we can look after our players, our sports people in this city, it will give us enormous pleasure to be a part of that success," he said at the same event.

The second edition of the tournament will take place from December 1 to 4.

--IANS

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