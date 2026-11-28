New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Saturday announced that it approved an investment of Rs 1.26 lakh crore for setting up a greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex in Andhra Pradesh.

In a regulatory filing, BPCL said its board has approved the establishment of the integrated refinery, petrochemical complex and associated facilities at Ramayapatnam through a wholly owned subsidiary, subject to requisite government, statutory and regulatory approvals.

The project will be developed at an estimated gross capital expenditure of Rs 1,26,656 crore, with a variation margin of plus or minus 20 per cent.

The company said commercial operations are expected to commence in July 2032.

According to BPCL, the upcoming facility will include a 9 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) refinery and a 1.5 MMTPA mixed-feed ethylene cracker along with downstream petrochemical units.

The project will have a total throughput capacity of 10.5 MMTPA.

"The integrated configuration comprises a 9 MMTPA refinery and a 1.5 MMTPA mixed-feed ethylene cracker with a petrochemical intensity of about 34 per cent," the company said.

BPCL currently operates refining capacity of 35.3 MMTPA across its existing facilities.

The company reported capacity utilisation of 116.6 per cent during FY26, indicating strong demand for its products.

The proposed project is aimed at addressing the company's growing deficit in transportation fuels and helping bridge India's expanding petrochemical supply gap.

BPCL said the integrated refinery-petrochemical configuration is expected to improve product availability in the domestic market, reduce dependence on imports of key petrochemical products and enhance value realisation through greater integration of refining and petrochemical operations.

The company added that the project would also support the growth of downstream chemical and polymer industries while diversifying its earnings profile.

Shares of BPCL on Friday ended at Rs 308.25, an increase of 20 per cent, apiece on the BSE.

--IANS

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