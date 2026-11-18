Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Singer Shreya Ghoshal celebrated India's rich handloom heritage and sustainable fashion as she attended and performed at the prestigious Earthshot Prize ceremony.

She wore a specially designed gown inspired by underwater corals. Taking to Instagram, Shreya shared pictures of her look and spoke about the craftsmanship behind the outfit, highlighting how it supported traditional weavers while promoting environmentally conscious fashion.

The singer revealed that the gown, designed by Vaishali Studio, was inspired by underwater corals and featured intricate branching cordwork across the bodice, with a flowing skirt resembling ocean waves. In her post, Shreya also revealed that the gown was made from handwoven Murshidabad silk, crafted by traditional weavers from her hometown.

She highlighted that the fabric was woven on handlooms that do not use electricity. The garment was then hand-corded and hand-textured at the designer house's atelier in Mumbai. Sharing her images, Ghoshal wrote, “It was an honour to perform and attend the @earthshotprize celebrating the champions and the young minds who are presenting such compelling solutions for climate change and the future of our beautiful planet. Congratulations to the winners and all the finalists.”

“Wearing a gown by @vaishalisstudio inspired by underwater corals. Its coral form nods to the ocean, and every stage of its making supports the hands that keep India’s handloom heritage alive while treading lightly on the planet. the branching cordwork rises across the bodice, and the skirt falls in cords shaped like a wave. It is made from handwoven Murshidabad silk, handwoven by legacy weavers in Murshidabad, my hometown, on handlooms that use no electricity, then hand-corded and hand-textured at the house’s atelier in Mumbai. This design house is a zero-waste, plastic-free house, and every garment carries a QR code that traces its journey from raw material to the person who wears it,” she added.

Shreya Ghoshal was among the performers at the sixth edition of The Earthshot Prize Awards, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. For the occasion, Shreya opted for a striking red gown inspired by underwater corals. The zero-waste, plastic-free creation also featured a QR code that allows its journey, from the raw materials to the wearer, to be traced.

The singer presented a soulful musical performance at the prestigious event.

--IANS

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