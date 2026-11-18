Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Arya revealed that she had once shot a mock with actor Gaurav Khanna nearly 13 years ago, long before the two came together as an onscreen pair for the upcoming television show, ‘Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan’.

Shraddha and Gaurav will be seen together for the first time on television in the romantic family drama, produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

Talking about the unexpected connection between the two actors, Shraddha recalled that they had already auditioned together for another project more than a decade ago.

“Gaurav and I actually shot a mock together thirteen years ago for another project on a different channel. It had come down to him and another actor for the final selection, but things didn’t work out with Gaurav, and I was eventually paired with someone else,” she said. The actress revealed that neither she nor Gaurav remembered the mock when they met for Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan.

“The funny thing is that neither of us remembered this when we met for Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan! Someone else reminded us about that mock shoot, and we were both like, ‘Oh yes, we have shot together before!’” she added.

Reflecting on finally working together after 13 years, Shraddha said she believes their collaboration happened at the right time. “I feel cheezein apne sahi waqt par hi hoti hain. We could have worked together thirteen years ago, but perhaps this was the story we were meant to do together. When something is destined to happen, it finds its way,” she said.

The actress added that she is happy the pairing has happened at this stage of their careers and that the response from viewers has made the experience even more special.

“Now, thirteen years later, we’re playing Manav and Janki in Ektaa’s show, and I’m glad it has happened at this point in our lives and careers. Seeing how excited fans are about our pairing makes it even more special. I’m really looking forward to viewers watching us together,” Shraddha said.

For the uninitiated, the actors play Manav and Janki, a married couple who have been together for 20 years but have contrasting views about their life and relationship.

While Janki finds happiness in what they already have, her ‘kaafi’, Manav is more inclined towards the possibilities represented by his ‘kaash’.

–IANS

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