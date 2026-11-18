Ahmedabad, Nov 18 (IANS) Ahmedabad will host 1,162 police officers and personnel from 38 states, Union Territories and central police units for the Third All India Police Badminton Cluster-2026, a six-day national-level tournament featuring badminton and table tennis competitions.

The tournament, organised by Gujarat Police, will be held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex from November 19 to 24.

The inaugural ceremony will take place on Thursday under the chairmanship of state Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Singh Malik.

According to the state police, the tournament has attracted participation from 38 teams representing states, Union Territories and Central Police Forces.

The participants include 890 male and 272 female players, while 463 are gazetted officers and 699 are non-gazetted personnel.

The participating teams include personnel from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and other states, alongside Central Armed Police Forces and agencies such as the Intelligence Bureau, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF).

Malik said the competition is intended to promote sportsmanship, physical fitness and camaraderie among police and paramilitary personnel.

He said such events are particularly important for personnel who work under demanding professional conditions, as they provide an opportunity to maintain their mental and physical well-being.

"Such competitions inject renewed enthusiasm, foster team spirit and strengthen mutual coordination among police forces across the country," Malik added.

In a notable feature of the tournament, Malik himself will take part in both badminton and table tennis events, joining officers and personnel from across the country on the playing field.

The competition will bring together personnel across ranks, with gazetted and non-gazetted officers competing alongside one another.

The tournament is also expected to provide an opportunity for police personnel from different states and forces to interact and build professional camaraderie through sport.

- IANS

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