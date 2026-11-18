Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor Gaurav Khanna recalled a defining moment from the early days of his career when he visited producer Ekta Kapoor’s office nearly two decades ago with photographs.

The actor recalled being stopped by the security guard from entering the premises, back then. Now, twenty years later, the actor is collaborating with Ekta Kapoor for the upcoming television show Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Gaurav opened up about his long journey of wanting to work with the TV czarina and how his first meeting with her years later became an emotional moment for him.

Gaurav said, “I remember visiting Balaji Telefilms around twenty years ago with my photographs. At that time, I was not even allowed to enter the office. I had left my MBA and came into this profession, carrying seven or eight photographs with me. I handed them to the security guard and requested him to give them to the person who mattered, someone who could make decisions.”

“He looked at me and simply said that I could call instead. I still remember that incident vividly. During my first meeting with Ekta ma'am, I narrated the entire story to her. I told her that twenty years ago, I was standing outside her office, and today I was sitting in her main office while she was narrating a project to me. It was an emotional moment.”

He added, “She was very sweet and told me that I was a superstar and could visit whenever I wanted. I told her that all I needed was a good role. So, this show is special because of that journey.

Talking about working with acreess Shraddha Arya, Gaurav said, “Apart from that, Shraddha is a wonderful actor, and I have always enjoyed working with good co-actors. My previous television show on Star also received a lot of love, so returning to the channel makes the experience even more special.”

For the uninitiated, Gaurav had spoken about his desire to work with Ekta during his stint on Bigg Boss 19. When Kapoor visited the reality show, he expressed his wish to collaborate with her. She responded warmly, calling him a “superstar” and indicating that an opportunity would come his way. Contemporary reports also noted that Gaurav had long considered working with Kapoor a dream.

Talking about Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan, the show is a romantic family drama backed by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Gaurav opposite Shraddha Arya, with the two playing Manav and Janki, a married couple who have spent two decades together but have developed different perspectives on their life and relationship.

–IANS

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