Shreya Ghoshal becomes India’s 1st female artiste in 3 decades to launch live album

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) The 5 time National Award-winning playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has released her latest album The All Hearts Tour – Live’ featuring exclusive recordings from her most recent All Hearts Tour.

With this, she has become the first Indian female artiste in three decades to release a live tour album. The live versions capture the scale, emotion and energy experienced across sold-out arenas & venues worldwide.

Speaking about the album, Shreya Ghoshal said, “‘The All Hearts Tour – Live’ album is incredibly special to me. For the first time, I’m releasing concert recordings so my audience can relive the same emotion and energy. This is my gift to everyone who’s been part of my journey over the years- my listeners, my fans, those who attended the tour, and even those who couldn’t. I wanted to give them something in return, because as the name suggests, my fans truly are All Heart”.

This 44-city global tour covered India, North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Australia and Europe. Shreya Ghoshal performed at major international venues including the OVO Arena Wembley (London), Oakland Arena (California) & Wolf Trap (Washington DC). She’s the second Indian Artist (after Lata Mangeshkar) to perform at the Fox Theatre (Detroit) and the First Indian Artist to perform at the Dolby Theatre (Los Angeles)/

With a career spanning generations of listeners, Shreya Ghoshal’s musical journey began with classical music training at the age of four before her breakthrough win on Sa Re Ga Ma followed by a remarkable playback singing career.

Her global impact has been widely recognized, especially in the United States, where June 26 is celebrated as “Shreya Ghoshal Day” in Ohio, July 24 as “Shreya Ghoshal Day of Entertainment and Inspiration” in Cincinnati and June 15, 2024, was proclaimed “Shreya Ghoshal Day” in Austin during her All Hearts Tour.

In April 2013, she was felicitated at the UK Parliament (House of Commons) by Members of Parliament for her contribution to music.

--IANS

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