July 10, 2025 11:16 PM हिंदी

Shravan 2025: Festive spirit grips Varanasi markets, Mahakal T-shirts in high demand

Shravan 2025: Festive spirit grips Varanasi markets, Mahakal T-shirts in high demand

Varanasi, July 10 (IANS) With Shravan, one of the holiest and most revered months in Hinduism, beginning Friday, the festive spirit has gripped the city as well as the markets which are buzzing with activity and witnessing high footfalls for purchasing clothes and merchandise, seeped in spirituality.

There is heightened activity in the markets with devotees making a beeline to buy customized saffron clothes, with Lord Shiva images and prints inscribed on them.

Dalmandi, considered as one of the biggest textile markets for Purvanchal, is witnessing high demand for T-shirts and Kurtas, with Mahadev and Mahakal designs. Devotees are flocking to these outlets in large numbers to buy the customized and fashionable clothes.

Saffron T-shirts with ‘Mahadev’ and ‘Mahakal’ written on them and images of Lord Shiva stamped are luring lots of Kanwariyas at these outlets.

Mahakal T-shirts, in particular, have emerged as the hot seller this season. Also, the T-shirts tailored for children, with pictures of childish form of Lord Shiva are drawing the attention of many devotees. Many youths as well as adults are buying these T-shirts in large numbers.

According to shopkeepers, the Kanwariyas’ faith in Lord Shiva and the desire for fashionable clothes have given impetus to the Shravan festival, this season. They claim that there has been a consistent rise in scale of Kanwar yatra, over the years.

According to wholesale trader Sandeep Kesari, the sales have gone up by almost five times as compared to last year.

“Not only people from Purvanchal region, but a large number of orders are also being received from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and neighboring country Nepal,” he told IANS.

“We have been in the business for the past 25-30 years. In the past few years, the number of Kanwariyas have increased due to enhancement in amenities and facilities along the Kanwar route,” he said.

He added that the Mahakal T-shirts and Kurta are in high demand. Not just the devotees but also the traders from other states and even Nepal are buying these clothing from us and taking back to their cities.

Other traders said that the demand is so high that they are struggling to deliver it on time.

The confluence of fashion with devotion to Lord Shiva in the month of Sawan has given a different shade to the markets, they said.

Shravan, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is considered as the most holy and pious month of the year. During the entire month, devotees across the country observe rituals, prayers, and fast with devotion.

--IANS

mr/uk

LATEST NEWS

Iga Swiatek of Poland stormed past Belinda Bencic, sets up summit clash with Amanda Anisimova in the Ladies singles category in Wimbledon 2025 in London on Thursday. Photo credit: Wimbledon/X

Wimbledon 2025: Swiatek storms past Bencic, sets up summit clash with Anisimova

India rallies global forces to combat digital piracy at Hyderabad conference

India rallies global forces to combat digital piracy at Hyderabad conference

Over 2,000 players to compete in Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which started on Thursday.

Over 2,000 players to compete in Esports World Cup in Riyadh

Kanye West faces new set of allegations pertaining to assault, trafficking from former assistant

Kanye West faces new set of allegations pertaining to assault, trafficking from former assistant

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney sets return to North America with upcoming tour

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney sets return to North America with upcoming tour

Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya seeks full power to Fit India Sundays on Cycle across more than 6,000 locations pan-India on July 13.

Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya seeks full power to Fit India Sundays on Cycle

Rice, millets, and dreams: Tamil Nadu’s food entrepreneurs thrive under PMKSY

Rice, millets, and dreams: Tamil Nadu’s food entrepreneurs thrive under PMKSY

Kailash Kher celebrates Guru Purnima & his birthday by hosting the 9th edition of 'Nayii Udaan'

Kailash Kher celebrates Guru Purnima & his birthday by hosting the 9th edition of 'Nayii Udaan'

Mizoram, Bihar win in Division A ahead of the quarterfinal round of the15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr women's hockey nationals: Mizoram, Bihar win in Div A ahead of QF round

From farms to factories: How Tamil Nadu’s incubation hubs are boosting rural livelihoods

From farms to factories: How Tamil Nadu’s incubation hubs are boosting rural livelihoods