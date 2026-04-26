April 26, 2026 5:05 PM हिंदी

Shraddha Kapoor is all praises for beau Rahul Mody, calls him 'talented'

Shraddha Kapoor is all praises for beau Rahul Mody, calls him 'talented'

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor has been in the limelight for her alleged relationship with Rahul Mody for some time now.

While the two have never openly commented on their relationship status, they are often captured by the shutterbugs together.

On Sunday, Shraddha showered praises on her rumoured beau through her latest post on social media.

Taking to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, Shraddha remarked on the latest advertisement by Rahul Mody featuring 'Saiyaara' actress Aneet Padda.

Praising Aneet, the 'Stree' actress wrote, "Cuteness + best acting ka perfect mishran = @aneetpadda (sic)"

Calling Rahul Mody "talented", Shraddha went on to write, "Aur cuteness se yaad aya, yeh writer-director kitna talented hain uff @modyrahulmody.(sic)"

The speculations of Shraddha and Rahul being in a relationship started doing the rounds back in early 2024 after the alleged lovebirds were spotted leaving a dinner date in Mumbai together.

After that, these two have been spotted together on multiple occasions. They even attended the lavish pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant together.

In June last year, Shraddha decided to make her relationship with her writer beau Instagram official.

She took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a still of herself posing for a selfie with Rahul Mody.

Twinning in white, Shraddha lovingly held Rahul's arm in the photo captioned, "Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar" (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep)."

In addition to this, Shraddha was also seen wearing an “R” pendant in a picture.

Talking about her professional commitments, Shraddha will be headlining the biopic based on the life of the legendary Marathi folk performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar titled "Eetha".

Additionally, she will also star in the third instalment of her popular 'Stree' franchise.

Her lineup further includes "Nagin," backed by filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Sanju Samson becomes fastest Indian player to complete 5000 IPL runs

IPL 2026: Samson becomes fastest Indian player to complete 5000 IPL runs

Riteish & Genelia seek blessings at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Temple before 'Raja Shivaji' release

Riteish & Genelia seek blessings at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Temple before 'Raja Shivaji' release

Bengal: PM Modi visits Matua Thakur Mandir, recalls his meeting with Matua Matriarch Binapani Devi

Bengal: PM Modi visits Matua Thakur Mandir, recalls his meeting with Matua Matriarch Binapani Devi

'Thank you for the messages, all good': Lungi Ngidi breaks silence after head injury

IPL 2026: 'Thank you for the messages, all good' - Ngidi breaks silence after head injury

Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates Adani Vikas Kendra to boost women’s livelihoods in MP's Shivpuri district

Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates Adani Vikas Kendra to boost women’s livelihoods in MP's Shivpuri district

Shraddha Kapoor is all praises for beau Rahul Mody, calls him 'talented'

Shraddha Kapoor is all praises for beau Rahul Mody, calls him 'talented'

'Rahul Gandhi has accepted BJP's victory in Bengal': Smriti Irani

'Rahul Gandhi has accepted BJP's victory in Bengal,' says Smriti Irani

FairPoint: Fall of political promise - AAP’s journey in power

FairPoint: Fall of political promise - AAP’s journey in power

China would never take a bullet for Iran despite strategic partnership: Report

China would never take a bullet for Iran despite strategic partnership: Report

When Tim Robbins shared what true friendship means for Morgan Freeman

When Tim Robbins shared what true friendship means for Morgan Freeman