Saba Pataudi drops some 'favorite frames of childhood' on brother Saif Ali Khan's birthday

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) The sister of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi, dropped a few 'favorite frames from their childhood' on brother Saif Ali Khan's birthday on Sunday.

Saba published some unseen precious moments from their childhood, featuring parents Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore on Instagram.

The album also included some clicks of Saif and Saba from more recent times.

Turning back the clock, Saba wrote on her Instagram, "Happy Birthday Bhai! My favorite frames of our childhood, To festivals and family functions! Torturing you as a child, And the adulation of fans....on Barkha's show in london. Going down memory lane....I find myself smiling, knowing we'll have many more ..yet to come !! But nothing will change the fact that I have YOU..as my brother, And I wouldn't want it any other way!! (sic)."

Saba concluded the nostalgic post by expressing her love for her brother.

"Love u lots Bhai! Happiest Birthday....have an awesome one!," she added.

Additionally, Kareena Kapoor also called Saif her 'forever ride or die' as she wished him on his special day.

Bebo revealed that her life would be much less exciting without Saif.

"Happy Birthday to my forever ride or die…(Red heart and rainbow emojis) how boring would life be without you… This insta post pictures are all approved by him ((Red heart, laughing with tears and rainbow emojis) loves it when I post his pictures," read Kareena's post.

Saif's sister and actress Soha Ali Khan also praised Saif for his unique ability to make the heavy moments feel a little lighter.

She shared on social media, "There really is no one like you, Bhai. You have this rare ability to make the heaviest moments feel lighter, to make us laugh till we’re clutching our hearts, to wear two glasses and two watches and somehow make it look cool, and to openly admire the qualities in everyone around you — especially Kunal’s muscles. You make life lighter, louder, funnier and better. Happ Bhai and thank you for aways being in my corner."

--IANS

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